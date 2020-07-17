Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

SMTS stock remained flat at $$1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,013. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,065 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 154,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5,021.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares in the last quarter.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

