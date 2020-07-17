Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SLN traded up GBX 22 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 450 ($5.54). 22,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 445.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 418.98. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 77.50 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 646.50 ($7.96).

In other news, insider Iain Ross acquired 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £74,260 ($91,385.68). Also, insider Rob Quinn sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.28), for a total value of £68,391.18 ($84,163.40).

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

