Silver Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.08

Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:EAGL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $1.39. Silver Eagle Acquisition shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 233,600 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

Silver Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EAGL)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

