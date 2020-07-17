SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIL. Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.93 and a one year high of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a PE ratio of -80.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.89, for a total transaction of C$128,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,633.09. Also, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 244,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.49, for a total value of C$3,047,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,614,321.64. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,014.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

