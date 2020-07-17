SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIL. Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.93 and a one year high of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a PE ratio of -80.29.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.