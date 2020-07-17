Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $2.00. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 33,300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 58.17% and a negative net margin of 114.87%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

