Sippican Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 515.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,573,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,180,328. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.44 and its 200 day moving average is $217.26. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.46.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.