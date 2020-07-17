Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Express by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

AXP stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.02. 3,060,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290,253. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

