Sippican Capital Advisors Has $567,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.60. 2,275,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

