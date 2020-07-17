SkinCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,059.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $40,486.80 and approximately $1,059.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin’s genesis date was June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

