Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Raised to $52.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,796. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,528 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $22,426,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $4,688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 161,677 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 619.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 108,743 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

