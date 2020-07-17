Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.58.

SNAP traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $24.24. 513,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,182,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $1,607,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,227,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,261,018 shares of company stock valued at $154,186,438.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Snap by 15.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

