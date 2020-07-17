Somerset Trust Co Acquires 876 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. L3Harris makes up about 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in L3Harris by 11.7% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 29.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.10.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $168.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,189. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.