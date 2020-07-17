Somerset Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,363. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of -163.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.34. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $217.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

