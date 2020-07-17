Somerset Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,701 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,356. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.38.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.