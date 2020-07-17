Somerset Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.49. 35,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.