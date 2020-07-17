Somerset Trust Co Buys 1,145 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.91.

WMT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.55. 76,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,077,679. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The company has a market cap of $376.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

