Somerset Trust Co Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,537,000 after purchasing an additional 106,351 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.56. The stock had a trading volume of 311,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $329.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

