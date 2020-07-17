Somerset Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,667. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

