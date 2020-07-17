Somerset Trust Co Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in General Dynamics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $148.58. The stock had a trading volume of 101,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

