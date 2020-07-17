Somerset Trust Co Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. UBS Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Shares of WEC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.06. 212,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

