Somerset Trust Co Has $1.76 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after buying an additional 402,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after buying an additional 548,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $462,784,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $453,228,000 after buying an additional 91,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after buying an additional 435,998 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

NASDAQ ROST remained flat at $$84.57 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 397,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,903. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.