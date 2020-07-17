Somerset Trust Co Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.41.

Linde stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.90. 14,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,602. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $245.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

