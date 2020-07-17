Somerset Trust Co Has $426,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8,025.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCT traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $87.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $100.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

