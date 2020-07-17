Somerset Trust Co Has $455,000 Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.39. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

