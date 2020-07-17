Somerset Trust Co Has $555,000 Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,185 shares of company stock valued at $60,675,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $180.13. 184,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,717. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

