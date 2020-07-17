Somerset Trust Co Has $893,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,896,000 after purchasing an additional 294,303 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.46. 413,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.