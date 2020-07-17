Somerset Trust Co Invests $311,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after buying an additional 2,921,587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,125,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,911 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,596 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,547,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 329,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

