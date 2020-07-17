Somerset Trust Co Makes New $329,000 Investment in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Syneos Health by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 66,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after buying an additional 734,221 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $303,551.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,538,992.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,761 shares of company stock worth $720,361 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,503. Syneos Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

