Somerset Trust Co Makes New Investment in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $424,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at $885,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $1,791,560. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,961. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.26.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.