Somerset Trust Co Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $96.91. The stock had a trading volume of 141,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,142. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

