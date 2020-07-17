Somerset Trust Co Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $6,546,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,159,896. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

