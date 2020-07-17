Somerset Trust Co Purchases 1,045 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,704,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $346,682,000 after acquiring an additional 172,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $121.65. 383,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,991. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.