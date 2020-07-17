Somerset Trust Co Purchases 400 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after buying an additional 81,632 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,140,000 after buying an additional 87,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,672,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 461,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total transaction of $616,554.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,062,166 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $352.09. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.76 and its 200-day moving average is $285.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $357.21.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

