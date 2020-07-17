Somerset Trust Co Purchases 506 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.24. The company had a trading volume of 290,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,916. The company has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.70 and its 200 day moving average is $226.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

