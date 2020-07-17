Somerset Trust Co Raises Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

MMM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

