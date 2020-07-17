Somerset Trust Co Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,416,210,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,740,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $75.01. 470,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.