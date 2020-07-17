Somerset Trust Co Raises Stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $37.68. 18,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

EV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

