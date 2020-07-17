Somerset Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 34,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.