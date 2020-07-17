Somerset Trust Co Sells 5,554 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $2,211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 64.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Centene by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $66.42. The company had a trading volume of 256,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,047. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.