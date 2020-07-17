Somerset Trust Co Takes $1.21 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.00. 10,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.68. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $269.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

