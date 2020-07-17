Somerset Trust Co Takes $309,000 Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.95. 10,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,321. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

