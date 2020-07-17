Somerset Trust Co Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $723,456.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $47.87. 9,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

