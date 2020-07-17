Somerset Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,746,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.89. 5,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.33. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $138.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.