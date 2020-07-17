SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.40.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89 and a beta of 1.06. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $63,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in SpartanNash by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 55.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.