SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,178,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 4,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,065. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

