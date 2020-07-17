SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,341,000 after acquiring an additional 987,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 70,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,505. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $118.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.10.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

