Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.86.
SPB traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,581. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $64.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,247,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 28,327 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 154.5% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.