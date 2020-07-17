Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.86.

SPB traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,581. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,247,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 28,327 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 154.5% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

