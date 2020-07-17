Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have lagged the industry in the past six months. Despite reporting earnings and sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2020, the stock remains under pressure due to the ongoing global COVID-19 situation. Citing unprecedented impacts of the outbreak, management withdrew its fiscal 2020 view, suspended merit-based compensation and reduced capital spending. The pandemic already hurt sales and adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Further, sluggishness in the Hardware & Home Improvement segment and currency woes remain concerns. However, it is gaining from smooth progress on its Global Productivity Improvement Plan, which is likely to generate $100 million of run-rate savings. It also witnessed robust sales growth in Global Pet Care and Home & Personal Care segments, which aided organic sales in the quarter.”

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

NYSE SPB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.79. 2,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,581. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 338.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

