Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $12,631.75 and approximately $2,924.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00459706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003424 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

