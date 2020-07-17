Spendcoin Market Cap Hits $2.08 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $143,968.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.01883964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00090955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00189830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001136 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,111,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

